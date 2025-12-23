Trump says US needs Greenland for national security, not for minerals

WASHINGTON, December 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump asserts that the United States needs Greenland for national security, not to gain control of its minerals.

"We need Greenland for national security. Not for minerals. We have so many sites for minerals and oil. We have more oil than any other country in the world. We need Greenland for national security," Trump said talking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate near West Palm Beach, Florida.d

"And if you take a look at Greenland, you look up and down the coast, you have Russian and Chinese ships all over the place. We need it for national security. We have to have it," he reiterated.

However, he disparaged Denmark's role in the island's affairs. Trump expressed the opinion that Copenhagen is not allocating the necessary funds for these purposes and is not providing "military protection" for Greenland.

"They say Denmark was there 300 years ago or something with a boat. Well, we were there on boats too, I am sure. So, we'll have to work it all out," Trump said, without elaborating.

Commenting on the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the US special envoy for Greenland, Trump clarified that the initiative did not come from him.

"I didn't call him (Landry - TASS), he called me. He's proactive," Trump said.

He added that the governor also reminded him in this conversation of the Louisiana purchase from France by the United States in the early 19th century. The American leader's new personnel decision sparked a diplomatic row in Denmark, culminating in the US ambassador being summoned to the Foreign Ministry.

Trump repeatedly stated that Greenland, an autonomous region within Denmark, should join the United States. The island's independence became a key issue in Greenland's parliamentary elections in March of this year. Opinion polls show that a majority of Greenlanders would like it, but they have not yet decided when and how secession would occur. A poll conducted in January showed that only 6% of the population favored joining the United States.

In May, in an interview with NBC News, the US President did not rule out the use of force to resolve the Greenland issue. US Vice President J.D. Vance assured at the end of March that the American government expects Greenland to gain independence and peacefully join the United States. According to Vance, Washington is not threatening to use military force in this case.