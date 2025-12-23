US military strikes vessel in eastern Pacific, killing one — Pentagon

NEW YORK, December 23. /TASS/. US forces have delivered a strike on a low-profile vessel, allegedly trafficking drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean, US Southern Command reported.

"Intelligence confirmed the low-profile vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the Command wrote in a post on X, saying that one person was killed in the strike.

The attack was conducted by Joint Task Force Southern Spear at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on December 22.