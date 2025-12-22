SIMFEROPOL, December 22. /TASS/. The new, results-driven approach of the United States in its negotiations with Russia holds the potential to foster a foundation of trust and partnership between the two nations. Mikhail Sheremet, a member of the State Duma representing Crimea and of the Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, shared these insights with TASS.

Earlier, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff described the recent consultations in Florida regarding Ukraine’s peace plan as both productive and constructive. In light of Witkoff’s remarks, Sheremet noted that the United States appears to have adopted a more consistent and predictable stance. He emphasized that this developing groundwork is likely to pave the way for a transition from historically dysfunctional, confrontational relations toward a more constructive, mutually beneficial dialogue - potentially fostering a new era of friendly, partner-like interactions and opening up broad opportunities for civilized cooperation.

Last weekend, US representatives held separate talks with Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Florida. Following these meetings, US Vice President JD Vance announced a significant breakthrough, highlighting that all issues are now being discussed openly. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff commended the discussions with Russian Presidential Special Representative Kirill Dmitriev, who led the Russian delegation, describing the talks as both productive and constructive. Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that Dmitriev would brief President Vladimir Putin on the outcomes of the negotiations.

From the Ukrainian side, Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Andrey Gnatov, participated in the Florida consultations.