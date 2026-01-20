Price of Russia’s pipeline gas imports to China increases by 17.1% in 2025

BEIJING, January 20. /TASS/. China increased imports of Russian pipeline gas by 17.1% to $9.41 billion in 2025, the General Customs Administration (GTU) of the People's Republic of China said.

According to its updated data, Russia ranks first among the countries exporting this energy to China. GTU has not published the figures of the physical volume of pipeline gas China imports in recent years.

Turkmenistan ranks second with a decrease of 12.1% in 2025 to $8.41 billion. It is followed by Myanmar ($1.53 billion), Kazakhstan ($1.13 billion) and Uzbekistan ($773 million).

In December, Russia reduced the price by 1.3% compared to November to $775.3 million.

According to GTU, in 2024 China imported pipeline gas worth $21.1 billion, which is 8.6% more than in 2023. Its purchases in Russia increased by 25% to $8.03 billion.

Following a visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China in August and September, the parties signed an agreement on the annual supply of 106 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to China.