China increases imports of Russian vodka by 19% in 2025

BEIJING, January 20. /TASS/. Russia increased vodka supplies to China by 19% to more than 787,000 liters in 2025, the General Customs Administration of the People's Republic of China said.

As follows from the statistics, the cost of supplies increased by 47.5% to $2.2 million. Russia ranks fifth among the vodka exporters to China.

Sweden leads vodka exporters to China with 4.18 million liters supplied in 2025. It is followed by Indonesia (1.15 million liters), Italy (1.11 million liters) and Belarus (1.06 million liters).