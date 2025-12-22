VEB.RF’s net profit rises by 16.3% in 9 months to $985 mln

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. VEB.RF’s net profit under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for January-September 2025 totaled 77.6 bln rubles ($985 mln), up 16.3% from the same period in 2024, according to the group’s financial statements.

"Based on the results of the first nine months of 2025, the VEB.RF Group posted net profit of 77.6 bln rubles, which is 16.3% (+10.9 bln rubles) higher than the result for the same period of 2024," the statement said.

According to the report, the VEB.RF Group’s assets increased by 26.1% over the nine months of this year to 7.2 trillion rubles ($91.37 bln). The state corporation explained that the main driver of asset growth was a substantial increase in the loan portfolio. The report also notes that the group’s liabilities in January-September 2025 rose by 29.8% to nearly 6.2 trillion rubles ($78.68 bln).

"Over the nine months of 2025, the group’s capital increased by 7.7% (+74.8 bln rubles) and as of September 30, 2025 amounted to 1,052.5 bln rubles," the report said.

At the same time, VEB.RF’s capital adequacy ratio for the nine months of 2025 stood at 14.9%.