NATO seeking to invent pretexts to intervene in Ukraine — Russian MP

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. NATO chief Mark Rutte is inventing pretexts to justify the alliance’s intervention in Ukraine, a senior Russian lawmaker said, commenting on Rutte’s statements that Europe would be ready to deploy troops to Ukraine if Russia violated a potential peace deal.

"Rutte is cheating the public saying that European countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine in the event of 'Russia’s violation of the peace treaty.' He is deliberately inventing a pretext to justify NATO intervention in Ukraine. As a matter of fact, this means reformatting the anti-Russia projects while maintaining an enemy stronghold near our borders," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), wrote on his Telegram channel.

He recalled that Russia has repeatedly warned against deploying NATO military contingents to Ukraine. "All of them will be legitimate targets for the Russian army in the course of the special military operation. As is the case with any provocations as well," he added.

He stressed that plans to intervene in Ukraine "are not peace-oriented." "This doesn’t eliminate the root causes of the conflict but creates conditions for its protracting and expanding," Slutsky underscored.