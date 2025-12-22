MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Nearly 60% of Polish citizens share President Karol Nawrocki’s view that their country’s relations with Ukraine are not a partnership, according to the results of a survey conducted by the research center SW Research for the newspaper Rzeczpospolita.

A total of 59.8% of respondents do not consider relations with Ukraine a partnership. The opposite opinion is held by 25%. Another 15.2% of respondents admitted they had no opinion on the matter.

On December 15, in an interview with the Wirtualna Polska online portal, Nawrocki stated, among other things, that "relations between Ukraine and Poland cannot be called a partnership because Kiev ignores issues important to Poles."

Nawrocki has repeatedly criticized the authorities in Kiev for their lack of gratitude towards Poles for the assistance provided to Ukraine. Furthermore, Nawrocki avoided visiting Kiev in the first months after assuming office.

The survey was conducted on December 16-17 across all voivodeships of Poland, involving 800 citizens over the age of 18.