Georgia’s relations with EU remain at low level — PM

TBILISI, February 8. /TASS/. Relations between Georgia and the European Union have not changed, remaining at a low level, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"We hope that the European Union and its bureaucracy will be able to regain sovereignty. In such an event, the situation will change, but so far, the situation remains difficult for the European bureaucracy. And, hence, the level of our relations remains as it was in previous years, which is deplorable," he said in an interview with the Imedi television channel.

According to the prime minister, Georgia has been facing external pressure for several years in a row.

After the Georgian parliament passed a law on the transparency of foreign influence in May 2024, the country’s relations with the European Union and the United States began worsening. The European Union repeatedly called on Georgia to revoke this law but the leaders of the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party have been insisting that the law is meant to ensure the transparency of sources of financing of non-governmental organizations operating in the country, with some of them trying to instigate a revolution in the country.

The Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party won the presidential elections on October 26, 2024, having garnered 53.93% of votes, and took 89 seats in the 150-seat parliament. On November 28, 2024, the party made a decision to suspend until 2028 any discussions with the European Union of the issue of the country’s potential EU membership bid and refuse from all budget grants from the European Union.