Thai PM’s party winning majority of seats in parliament

BANGKOK, February 8. /TASS/. Bhumjaithai Party, Thailand’s major conservative populist, has won the majority of seats in the country’s parliament, according to Thailand’s Election Commission data after counting 91% of ballots.

The prime minister’s Bhumjaithai is winning 174 seats in the House of Representatives, or the lower chamber of the National Assembly. It is followed by the People’s Party (86 seats) and Pheu Thai (60 seats). The populist Kla Tham party will have 56 seats, and the Democratic Party - nine seats.

The official results of the voting will be announced within 60 days, or by April 9.

The lower house of the Thai parliament is elected for the term of four years under a mixed system, with 400 lawmakers being elected in one-seat constituencies, and 100 others - by party tickets. The previous elections were held in 2023.

The early elections were called after King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn, also known as Rama X, in December 2025 approved the dissolution of the lower house of parliament requested by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to "return power to the people." The work of his government was practically paralyzed because of the need to take into account political interests of the People’s Party.