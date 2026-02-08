Former Socialist Party leader winning runoff presidential election in Portugal

MADRID, February 8. /TASS/. Former leader of Portugal’s Socialist Party Antonio Jose Seguro is leading Sunday’s runoff presidential election in Portugal, according to preliminary data from the ministry of home affairs after counting 70% of ballots.

Seguro is garnering some 63% of votes while his rival, Andre Ventura, leader of the far-right party Chega, is supported by 36% of voters.

Seguro, 63, and experience politician, has been engaged in teaching in recent years. He was born in 1962 in Penamacor, near the Spanish border, and studied international relations. From a young age, he was actively involved in politics, always remaining affiliated with the Socialist Party. Seguro was a member of the government of Antonio Guterres, who is now the UN Secretary General, and a member of the European Parliament. From 2011 to 2014, he was Secretary General of the Socialist Party. Seguro left this post after the internal party election, which were won by Antonio Costa, then Mayor of Lisbon, who later became Prime Minister of Portugal and then President of the European Council.