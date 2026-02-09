INTERVIEW: Pantsir complexes shoot down targets of any complexity — Rostec

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and cannon systems can shoot down targets of any complexity, Bekhan Ozdoyev, industrial director of the Rostec state corporation arms cluster, member of the Bureau of the Union of Machine Builders, told TASS in an interview.

Ozdoyev said the High Precision Systems holding company (part of Rostec) has developed another solution to combat drones, a new version of Pantsir, Pantsir-SMD-E.

"It was developed specifically to protect stationary facilities. Along with the conventional anti-aircraft guided missiles, mini-missiles can be used to increase ammunition and destroy drones in the near zone. However, the full range of missiles can be used on the entire Pantsir line. These complexes are currently involved in combat operations and shoot down targets of any complexity," he said.

An official of the High Precision Systems holding company said earlier that the latest Pantsir-SMD-E anti-aircraft missile system fully proved its declared characteristics during the special military operation. Pantsir-SMD was developed in response to modern threats of drones. It is designed to protect industrial and administrative facilities, and is capable of hitting all types of aerodynamic targets, including any drones.