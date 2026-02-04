Russian troops start using Germes anti-drone MANPADS in special military op zone

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russia’s newest Germes (Hermes) short-range anti-drone man-portable air defense system (MANPADS) has come into operation in the special military operation zone in Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Kaisant Research and Production Association told TASS.

The system is designed to counter low-flying drones and helicopters.

"Several Germes MANPADS samples have been sent for testing in the special military operation zone. Since its development, the system has undergone numerous design changes, including aerodynamic improvements, and propellant cell redesign. The system has become more controllable. Furthermore, the launcher itself is now designed for five shots instead of three," the company said.