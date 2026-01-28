Russia’s Il-114-300 aircraft performs 'brilliantly' in India's hot climate — chief pilot

HYDERABAD, India, January 28. /TASS/. Russia's newest turboprop aircraft, the Il-114-300, performed brilliantly in India's hot climate, Sergey Sukhar, chief pilot of PJSC Ilyushin Aviation, who piloted the aircraft during its first international demonstration flight at the Wings India exhibition, told TASS.

"The aircraft performed brilliantly even in such high temperatures," he said, stressing that the takeoff took place at 31 degrees Celsius (88F).

According to the pilot, this aircraft is "definitely suitable" for use in India's skies.

The Il-114-300 is a modernized version of the Il-114 turboprop aircraft. The airliner is intended to replace the outdated An-24 aircraft on domestic routes, as well as foreign-made aircraft of a similar class, the ATR72 (France) and the Bombardier Dash 8 (Canada).