Middle East escalation to hit global energy security — China’s envoy

BEIJING, March 18. /TASS/. Further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East will deal a blow to global energy security, and China insists on a cessation of hostilities, China’s special envoy for the Middle East Zhai Jun said during a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Cairo.

"Further expansion of military actions will lead to even greater losses, undermine the region’s economic development and global energy security. The urgent goal is to immediately cease fire and return to the proper path of resolving disputes through diplomatic means," he was quoted as saying on the website of China’s Foreign Ministry.

As Egypt’s top diplomat noted, escalating tensions in the region do not serve the interests of any party, and Iran must cease attacks on Arab countries. "The current military actions must not distract the international community from the issue of Palestine; the relevant ceasefire agreements in Gaza, as well as measures for post-war governance and reconstruction, must be effectively and genuinely implemented," he said.

In turn, Zhai Jun stressed that the issue of Palestine is central to the Middle East and must not be overlooked in the current situation.