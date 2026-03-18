IN BRIEF: Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant comes under attack

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Employees of Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation were not hurt in Tuesday’s strike on Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), the corporation's CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

TASS has gathered the key information about the attack.

Attack on nuclear facility

- A projectile launched by either the US or Israel hit the area near the Bushehr NPP, Iran’s authorities said.

- The Iranian Atomic Energy Organization stated that the strike had taken place at about 3:30 p.m. GMT.

- Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev specified that the strike had hit the area near the office of the facility’s meteorological service, in close proximity to an operating power unit, at 3:11 p.m. GMT on March 17.

- Likhachev pointed out that it was the first recorded strike on the nuclear power plant since the start of the conflict in the Middle East.

Consequences

- According to the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization, no casualties or damage were reported.

- Rosatom employees were not hurt in the strike, Likhachev said.

- The Rosatom CEO stressed that the radiation situation in the area of the nuclear power plant remained normal.

Personnel evacuation

- Preparations are underway for the third round of personnel evaluation from the Bushehr NPP, Likhachev said.

- According to him, about 480 Russian nationals remain at the site.

Reaction to attack

- Attacks on nuclear facilities blatantly violate the key rules and principles of international security, Likhachev stressed.

- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was informed by Iran that a projectile had hit the premises of the Bushehr NPP, the agency said on X.

- IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi once again called for maximum restraint during the conflict in order to prevent the risk of a nuclear accident.