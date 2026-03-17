Real effective exchange rate of ruble up 0.7% in February — Central Bank

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The real effective exchange rate (REER) of the ruble against currencies of Russia’s main trade partners adjusted for inflation gained 0.7% month on month in February 2026, according to data released by the Central Bank.

The rate added 2.5% annually since the start of this year.

In February 2026, the real effective ruble rate edged up by 1.3% against the dollar and by 0.6% against the euro on a monthly basis.

The rate is computed on the basis of rates of Russia’s key trading partners in accordance with shares of these countries in the national foreign trade turnover.