EU intends to have Hungary’s ban lifted at forthcoming summit

BRUSSELS, March 17. /TASS/. The European Commission confirms its plans to have the Hungarian veto lifted for 90 bln euro loan to Kiev for 2026-2027, Commission Spokesperson Paula Pinho said at a briefing in Brussels.

"We have no news concerning the 20th package of sanctions but we are committed to its adoption. As far as financing for Kiev is concerned, the talks continue and we hope that we will be able to reach progress in these discussions very soon, hopefully on the verge of the EU summit," she said.

The EU summit is scheduled to be held on March 19-20, 2026.