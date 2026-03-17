No EU money for Ukraine until Druzhba oil flows resume, Orban says

BUDAPEST, March 17. /TASS/. Ukraine will not see any EU funds until Hungary starts receiving Russian oil again via the Druzhba pipeline, which Kiev continues to block, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared. He noted that Brussels’ recent proposals to repair the transit route would not change Budapest's stance.

"I have already said that Hungary's position is unchanged. If Zelensky wants to get money from Brussels, he must open the Druzhba pipeline," the head of government said in a video address, commenting on the exchange of letters between EU leaders and Vladimir Zelensky. Orban stressed that "the situation is crystal clear: no oil, no money."

European Commission and Council Presidents Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa announced that the EU would provide financial, technical, and expert assistance to repair the allegedly still-damaged pipeline. Zelensky responded by stating that restoring Druzhba would take from one to one and a half months, and that Ukraine was ready to seek alternative routes for delivering non-Russian oil to Central Europe. The correspondence between Brussels and Kiev was published by the EU leadership.

Commenting on the EU's plan to send experts to Ukraine, Orban recalled that a Hungarian delegation visited Kiev last week, but the Ukrainians refused to meet them or allow an inspection of the pipeline.

"They don't want to negotiate. Moreover, they openly state that they have no intention of allowing cheap Russian oil into Hungary," the Prime Minister noted. He expressed conviction that "the oil blockade is being used simply to interfere in the Hungarian elections on behalf of the [opposition] Tisza party."

Orban previously stated that Brussels and Kiev were trying to undermine the government ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for April 12. However, he emphasized that he would not succumb to blackmail or threats. The Prime Minister confirmed he would defend this position at the EU summit in Brussels on March 19.