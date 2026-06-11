IN BRIEF: Key takeaways from presidential envoy Dmitriev’s interview to Berliner Zeitung

BERLIN, June 11. /TASS/. The next regular meeting with US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and American entrepreneur Jared Kushner is expected later this month, Kirill Dmitriev, Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said in an interview with the Berliner Zeitung daily.

He also noted that many European companies have expressed a willingness to return to the Russian market.

TASS has compiled key statements by RDIF head.

Meeting with American representatives

Dmitriev is "in constant contact" with US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and American entrepreneur Jared Kushner. The next regular meeting with Witkoff and Kushner is scheduled for June: "I wouldn't like to give specific dates, but a regular meeting will take place in June."

He added that at the meeting they will focus on economic issues, bilateral economic cooperation with the US and its expansion: "Ukraine is one of the topics, but our primary focus is on relations between the US and Russia," Dmitriev stated.

Ukrainian settlement

Dmitriev said he would like to hope that Europe will take a more realistic stance on resolving the conflict in Ukraine:

"Russia's stance is clear and consistent. We are glad that the European position is changing, because it was previously unrealistic. And I hope that Europe will become more realistic," he said.

Russia has very clearly outlined what a peaceful settlement looks like, and President Vladimir Putin has laid it out.

"And even [Vladimir] Zelensky stated that the Americans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees if Ukraine withdraws from Donbas. So, I believe Zelensky also largely understands the US position and the Russian position," Dmitriev said.

"I would say that it's actually quite clear what exactly is needed for peace--a realistic solution. Remember, some people previously proposed unrealistic options. So, I think a realistic solution is now on the table. If Ukraine accepts it, peace will come immediately. And, in fact, more and more people understand this," he added.

Return of foreign companies to Russia

Many European companies are signaling a desire to return to the Russian market.

"We are actually receiving signals from many European countries that they want access to the Russian market."

"I think people are ready to resume business, especially in light of the economic crisis following the Iranian conflict. I think energy will be an important topic."

Meanwhile, many companies continue to do business in Russia, "but don't announce it."

Ensuring Peace

"Of course, politicians, diplomats, and government representatives must play a key role in maintaining world peace. At the same time, businessmen and economists from all countries can contribute constructively by fostering economic cooperation and unlocking the opportunities for shared prosperity among nations," Dmitriev said.

Potential of Moscow and Berlin

Russia and Germany together could form a powerful economic force. Both would benefit from restoring ties.

"We believe that Germany and Russia together could form one of the most powerful economic forces the world has ever seen if they cooperated," Dmitriev said.

The fusion of Russian resources and German technology would be a very powerful force: "The combination of German technology, the Russian people, and Russian resources would be a powerful force," he noted.

Due to the refusal of Russian energy supplies, energy costs for industrial enterprises in Germany have become 30-40% higher.

"This means that industrial enterprises are leaving Germany. We have the feeling that a lot of effort has been made to divide us," Dmitriev said.