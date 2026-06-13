MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The Kiev regime, despite all the cynical efforts of the West, will not escape responsibility for the bloody crime in Starobelsk, LNR, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Telegram.

"The crude and cynical attempts by the representatives and the media of the countries of the collective West to absolve [Ukraine] of responsibility or to question the crime itself were exposed by facts, including in the ‘Anti-fake’ format," the ministry said. "The Kiev regime bears full responsibility for the bloody terrorist attack in Starobelsk. This crime has no statute of limitations.".