UN charter relevant while Germany, Japan, Italy vote against resolution on Nazism

GENEVA, July 9. /TASS/. The vote of Germany, Japan, and Italy against the resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism shows that the provisions of the UN charter on "enemy states" remain relevant, Director of the Department for Multilateral Cooperation on Human Rights at the Russian Foreign Ministry Grigory Lukyantsev told TASS.

"The former Axis members - Germany, Japan, Italy - despite all the promises they made when joining the UN to admit their historical guilt for unleashing WWII, despite the assurances that they would never forget these crimes and would admit their guilt, have been voting against the UN resolution since 2022, condemning the glorification of Nazism. The UN charter contains a provision on so-called enemy states: apparently, it is still very early to exclude the provisions from the charter," the diplomat said, meaning the term referring to the former Axis powers.

These provisions were included in the UN charter to preserve the ability of the victorious countries, without prior approval from the UN Security Council, to take measures against such countries in the event of renewed aggression on their part.

The diplomat said that the number of states voting annually for the Russian resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism is stable.

"This inspires some optimism: most UN member states do not accept attempts to falsify history. They remember why this organization was created: the United Nations is the term that the states of the anti-Hitler coalition called themselves," Lukyantsev said.