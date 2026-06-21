Far-right politician de la Espriella leads presidential election in Colombia

CARACAS, June 22. /TASS/. Far-right politician and businessman Abelardo de la Espriella leads the second and decisive round of Colombia’s presidential election held on June 21.

According to data from the National Civil Registry after 46.74% of votes counted, he received support from 50.52% of voters.

The candidate from the ruling left-wing Historic Pact party, Ivan Cepeda, received 47.88% of the vote.

"We recognize the results [of the election], but we will also carry out very careful monitoring," Cepeda said after the vote.