Trump’s post banning Israel from bombing Lebanon catches Netanyahu off guard — Axios

WASHINGTON, April 18. /TASS/. A post by US President Donald Trump prohibiting further strikes by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Lebanon came as a surprise for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Axios reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to the sources, "Benjamin Netanyahu and his advisers were shocked" by the American leader’s post, which, Axios said, contradicted the text of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon. Israel asked the White House for clarifications, the sources said. The implication of Trump's post - an order that Israel would be forced to obey - would have been "unthinkable under other US administrations," the news outlet noted.

On Friday, the US president wrote on Truth Social that "Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer." "They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!!" he added.