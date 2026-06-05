Kiev’s drone strike disrupts ceasefire intended for repairs at ZNPP — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The Kiev regime disrupted the ceasefire that was declared to allow repairs at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) by carrying out a drone strike against a Russian demining team, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"The reports that came on the morning of June 5 about a ceasefire allowing repairs at the Dneprovskaya power line providing electricity to the ZNPP, which had been damaged in Ukrainian attacks, were rendered meaningless by a Ukrainian drone strike on a Russian demining team. "There are casualties among Russian service members," she noted. "The attack clearly shows that Ukrainian security guarantees are not worth the paper they are printed on," Zakharova stressed.