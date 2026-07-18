Russian rights commissioner appeals to UN over another series of Ukrainian attacks

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova has sent appeals to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk and the UN Secretary General's Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict Vanessa Frazier over a new series of Ukrainian attacks on Russian regions.

"We have sent further appeals to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk and the UN Secretary General's Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict Vanessa Frazier over a new wave of massive terrorist attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces on Russian regions. We document all details of such developments and provide them to international institutions. We will continue to do that again and again to make sure the international community finally opens its eyes to what the Ukrainian regime is doing," Lantratova wrote on the Max social media platform.