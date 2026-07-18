NORAD fighters intercept aircraft violating flight restrictions over New York

NEW YORK, July 18. /TASS/. US F-16 fighter jets intercepted an aircraft on Friday after it violated temporary flight restrictions over New York and New Jersey ahead of the World Cup final, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said.

"NORAD F-16 fighter aircraft intercepted a general aviation aircraft violating a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) area over New York, New York, on July 17, 2026, at approximately 4:18 p.m. EDT (8:18 p.m. GMT - TASS)," NORAD said in a statement. "The aircraft was safely escorted out of the area," it added.

Earlier, the command said the restrictions would remain in effect from July 17 to 19 as Argentina and Spain are set to meet in the World Cup final in New Jersey on Sunday.