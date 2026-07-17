Ukrainian forces shell DPR settlements 38 times over past day, two killed

DONETSK, July 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces shelled settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 38 times over the past day, with reports saying two civilians were killed and 12 injured, according to the DPR administration's department for documenting Ukraine's war crimes.

"We recorded 38 armed attacks by Ukrainian armed formations over the past day. Reports were received of two civilians killed and 12 injured. Moreover, two civilians were injured in Grishino in the Krasnoarmeysky district on July 6 and three civilians in Konstantinovka on July 11," the department said.

The shelling damaged three residential buildings, three civilian infrastructure facilities, buses, specialized equipment, and cargo and passenger vehicles. A total of 45 rounds of various types of ammunition were fired.