Russian Foreign Ministry delivers note of protest to German Ambassador Lambsdorff

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed its strong protest to German Ambassador to Russia Alexander Graf Lambsdorff over a meeting between Bundestag deputy Roderich Kiesewetter (CDU) and Akhmed Zakayev, head of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria terrorist organization banned in Russia, which took place in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"A strong protest was conveyed to [German] Ambassador [Alexander Lambsdorff] in connection with a recent meeting in Kiev, facilitated by the Zelensky regime, between Bundestag member Roderich Kiesewetter – a member of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs from the ruling Christian Democratic Union [CDU] – and Akhmed Zakayev, head of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria terrorist organization, banned in Russia, and who is listed on the international wanted list," the statement reads.

"The German lawmaker expressed support for the anti-Russia activities of members of this organization, who have been strongly involved in sabotage operations in the Belgorod and Kursk regions," the statement continued.

"He also called for closer cooperation with Germany, including efforts to recruit Russian nationals residing there to carry out activities aimed at destabilizing the socio-political situation in the Russian Federation," according to the ministry.

"Moscow regards the meeting between a German member of parliament and hardened criminals as clear evidence of German authorities’ willingness to interfere in Russia’s internal affairs and pose risks to its national security, including through cooperation with terrorist groups under the auspices of the criminal Kiev regime," Russia’s top diplomatic body reported.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that: "The German side has been warned about the negative consequences of such actions."

"Hostile steps made in regard to Russia will be inevitably countered in a due manner," the ministry’s statement continued adding that "any hostile steps towards Russia will be met with a corresponding response."