Chinese president says increasingly unstable world needs stronger UN

BEIJING, July 17. /TASS/. The international community needs a stronger United Nations amid growing global instability, Chinese President Xi Jinping said, adding that China will continue to deepen cooperation with the organization.

"The international landscape is becoming increasingly marked by change and instability, making it essential to further uphold genuine multilateralism and strengthen the status and role of the United Nations," China Central Television quoted Xi as saying during a meeting in Shanghai with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is attending the World Artificial Intelligence Conference.

"China will continue to deepen cooperation with the United Nations, promote peace and development worldwide, and advance the vision of a global community with a shared future," he said.

Xi said the international community should uphold fairness and justice. He stressed that every country is an equal member of the international community whose sovereignty, territorial integrity, and legitimate interests must be respected. He also warned against a return to the "law of the jungle."

According to Xi, the United Nations must adapt to innovation by steadily advancing institutional reform and improving its effectiveness. He noted that the interests of all countries are closely interconnected and that they should work together to address global challenges, while major powers should "assume greater responsibility." Xi reaffirmed that China will continue to contribute to international stability.

For his part, Guterres said the United Nations will strengthen cooperation with China, oppose unilateral actions, protectionism, and intimidation, uphold the UN Charter and international law, promote multipolarity, and safeguard the common interests of the international community.