Russia denies accusations of meddling in US elections — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia resolutely denies any accusations of meddling in US elections, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

"We reject all accusations, we reject them resolutely," the Kremlin spokesman responded, commenting on the US inclusion of Russia in the list of countries allegedly attempting to influence the US elections.

"Russia has never interfered in the internal affairs of others, and we expect that no one will try to interfere in our internal affairs," Peskov stressed.