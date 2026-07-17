Russia’s Rublev advances to semifinals of ATP tourney in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, July 17. /TASS/. Russian Andrey Rublev on Friday beat Argentine Sebastian Baez in the quarterfinals of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournament in Bostad, Sweden.

Rublev, the tournament’s number one seed, won 6-1; 6-2 over Baez, seeded eighth. In the semifinals, the Russian will play the winner of the match between Chilean Alejandro Tabilo (3rd) and Argentine Thiago Agustin Tirante (7th).

Rublev, 28, is 16th in the ATP rankings. The Russian has 17 career singles titles but zero majors, having never advanced past the quarterfinals in any Grand Slam.

In 2021, Rublev won Olympic gold with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in mixed doubles, and won the Davis Cup and the ATP Cup as part of the Russian team.

Baez, 25, is the 56th-ranked player in the world. The Argentine has won seven ATP singles titles, while never advancing past the third round in any Grand Slam.

The tournament in Bostad is an ATP 250 event and is held on clay courts. The tourney’s total purse is €612,600. Last year, Italian Luciano Darderi was the men’s singles champion. The only Russian to ever win the event is actually Rublev, who did it in 2023.