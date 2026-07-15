MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine are currently negotiating future exchanges of captured servicemen, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said in an interview with Vesti.

She noted that the Kiev regime is practicing terror by launching daily strikes on playgrounds and buses with children.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the commissioner for human rights.

Preparing new prisoner exchanges

Russia and Ukraine are currently in talks on future prisoner-of-war exchanges: "We are currently negotiating the next prisoner exchanges."

Support for participants of special military operation

Russian society has united in its desire to support veterans of the special military operation and that gives soldiers strength: "Society has pulled together. Children from different regions write letters to servicemen telling them that Russia is waiting for them to return home, that they will return home victorious soon. That gives them so much strength, that is really important for them."

Human rights commissioners will hold a meeting this fall, where they will discuss support for veterans of the special military operation and their families: "This fall, we will have a meeting dedicated to issues of the special military operation, rehabilitation, support for soldiers and families of our heroes."

Kiev’s terror

The Kiev regime is now delivering daily strikes on playgrounds and buses with children: "The Kiev regime has chosen a new tactic. Every day they attack playgrounds, every day they strike buses, carrying children, including Belarusian children in Bryansk. Children are dying every day."

The ombudswoman office is currently recording all of these incidents and informing international organizations about them: "We still hope that the international community would give an objective assessment of these events."

International cooperation

International human rights organizations are interested in cooperating with Russia: "This week, I have met representatives from Myanmar, Costa Rica, Iran. And I would like to say that international organizations have a very strong interest in our country."

"International work is a gradual and systematic promotion of our human rights interests and principles at the international level. At the same time, it includes the development of bilateral cooperation and, naturally, support for our compatriots abroad, so that every person, wherever they may be, whatever country they may live in, knows that their country stands for them, will protect them, support them and not abandon them in difficult times."

Ombudswoman’s work

Human rights commissioners are a "major shield protecting human rights" in Russia: "No matter how much pressure Western countries have put on us, no matter how much they have tried to impose their human rights model on us - and these are the countries, where you can see what is happening with human rights now - <…> we have managed to preserve our human rights sovereignty, thanks to our president. We have our own human rights model."

The Russian human rights commissioner office receives 415,000 appeals from citizens every year: "The Russian human rights commissioner office is a large organization with a big team. The office has five fields of activity. Our main, key mission is to work with citizens’ appeals. We receive 415,000 appeals annually."

At the moment, the most urgent issue of citizens’ requests is the special military operation.

"The lawmaking process is driven by citizens’ appeals. It means that we analyze why something wrong is happening, we find gaps in the legislation, <…> submit initiatives and proposes to the government and the State Duma."