UN budget problems affect counterterrorism efforts — acting under-secretary-general

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The UN counterterrorism unit is facing funding-related difficulties, Acting UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Alexander Zuev said in an interview with TASS.

The UN budget for 2026 was approved at $3.45 billion, 7% lower than a year earlier. The organization's funding problems are linked to some donors, including the United States, failing to pay their contributions in full. Earlier, UN Assistant Secretary-General Chandramouli Ramanathan said that funds available to the UN Secretariat could run out as early as September.

"Resources are never enough. Especially now, because if you look at the organization as a whole, we have budget problems. On paper, our budgets are structured correctly and should cover all our needs, but unfortunately, because some countries either do not pay their contributions at all or do not pay them on time, we are facing difficulties," he said in response to a question about whether the UN has sufficient resources to fight terrorism.

Zuev noted that the Office of Counter-Terrorism is in a somewhat better position. "Last year was a record year in terms of attracting extra-budgetary resources - voluntary contributions from member states, including Russia," he said. Zuev also stressed that Russia is among the office's top 10 largest donors.