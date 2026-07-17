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Strait of Hormuz developments

Iran stops four vessels attempting to pass through Strait of Hormuz — IRGC

The Iranian armed forces unit specified that the vessels were "supported by the US military"

DOHA, July 18. /TASS/. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, an elite unit of Iran's armed forces) said it had intercepted four vessels attempting to make an unauthorized passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Over the past few hours, four vessels supported by the US military attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. During an operation involving missiles and drones, all four vessels were stopped," the IRGC said in a statement carried by the Fars news agency.

Earlier, the IRGC said that two oil tankers had attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz along a mined route, causing them to hit mines and catch fire.

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