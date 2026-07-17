UNITED NATIONS, July 17. /TASS/. Western countries keep on aggressively whitewashing the Kiev authorities, despite their numerous crimes, Russian acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Yevstigneyeva said.

"Despite the widening contradictions in Ukrainian society, the crimes that have been committed for decades against Russian-speaking citizens, the Russian Orthodox Church, and now against Ukrainian citizens through forced mobilization and detentions of dissidents, Kiev and its Western supporters, as you can see, continue to blame Russia and aggressively whitewash Kiev’s appalling human rights situation," she said at a Russia-convened Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council on the Kiev regime’s crimes in and outside Ukraine.

According to the Russian diplomat, Western countries refuse to acknowledge Kiev’s crimes because if they do this, this "will mean the acknowledgement of their own guilt."

Arria-formula meetings allow Security Council members to engage in open, informal discussions on pressing issues not only among themselves but also with other UN member states and representatives of civil society. The format, named after Venezuelan diplomat Diego Arria, who introduced the concept in 1992, invites participation from all members of the Security Council.