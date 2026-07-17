Ukrainian drones attack civilian cars stuck in traffic in Kherson, cause fatalities

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian drones attacked civilian vehicles stuck in traffic in the Kherson Region on Friday, with casualties reported, the People’s Front said.

"Today, Ukrainian troops attacked a column of cars with civilians in the Kherson Region from the air, using UAVs. The people were just sitting in traffic. People’s Front employees jumped out of their car 10 seconds prior to explosion. One of them suffered a shrapnel wound in his back, and he was not the only one injured. There were fatalities too," the movement reported on its Telegram channel.

Two civilians were killed and one was wounded as Ukrainian drones hit cars on the Novorossiya motor road near Chongar in the Kherson Region, the governor’s press secretary Vladimir Vasilenko told TASS.

"At 4:00 p.m. [Moscow time - 1:00 p.m. GMT], four passenger cars were damaged on the R-280 federal motor road near the village of Chingar as a result of a drone attack. Two people were killed, they are being identified, and another one was injured," Vasilenko said.