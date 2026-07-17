Strike on Rapid UAV assembly plant to deplete Ukrainian forces in special op zone — expert

LUGANSK, July 17. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces' strike on the Rapid enterprise for the assembly of long-range drones in Kiev will weaken the Ukrainian armed forces in the special military operation zone and have a positive effect on the speed of Russia’s advance, military expert Andrey Marochko said.

Attacking such Ukrainian defense industry facilities, the Russian army is gradually depriving the enemy of SKD assembly of drones, he noted.

On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian forces had struck the Rapid plant that assembles long-range drones in Kiev.

"Our troops struck the Rapid enterprise in Kiev, which assembles long-range drones. This strike will positively affect the overall advancement of our troops in the special military operation zone, as it will weaken the enemy. Ukraine is gradually losing the concept of semi-knocked-down UAV assembly. Naturally, this will reduce the number of drones used by Ukrainian militants," he said.

Marochko believes that the Russian military needs to continue to target such Ukrainian defense industry facilities for a "more tangible and significant" impact, since Kiev receives most of its UAVs from the West "ready-made."