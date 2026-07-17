West denigrates Russia to justify aggressive preparations — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The collective West is making unfounded accusations against Moscow and trying to disparage it to justify further unfriendly steps, "cement Russophobia" and condone its aggressive militaristic preparations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat said this is not the first time that unfounded accusations are made against Russia.

"We understand why this is being done. Defamatory statements and demonstrative reactions to imaginary risks serve the ruling circles and special services of Western countries for propaganda directed inside and outside," Zakharova explained.

Their true goal, she noted, is "cementing Russophobia, creating an alarmist atmosphere necessary to turn Europe into ‘a besieged fortress’ and justify further unfriendly measures, justifying their own very costly aggressive militaristic preparations, including increased activity in all operational areas - on land, in the air, at sea, in outer space and cyberspace."