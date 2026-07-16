Russia tests Perun laser system against all types of drones

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The newest anti-drone laser system Perun with continuous wave emission for up to 15 minutes is being tested in Russia, a spokesman for the Svarog Research and Production Center told TASS.

"The Perun, the latest laser system for countering all types of UAVs, is currently undergoing trials in Russia. The system is designed to protect stationary objects - military-industrial complex and fuel and energy facilities, transport and critical infrastructure, including ports, etc. The Perun can also be used as part of mobile combat teams," the statement reads. The company specified that the system’s battery power ensures up to 15 minutes of continuous wave emission, and its combat duty time is up to 5 hours. "The system’s striking range is up to 5 km. The system is inexpensive to operate, as the cost of one shot (10 seconds of continuous laser emission) is estimated at 205 rubles," the Svarog Center added.

In its stationary configuration, the Perun is placed in a 20-foot marine container, while its mobile version is mounted on a 5-ton capacity cargo chassis. "The system includes a dual-axis turret and turret control unit, detection and targeting cameras, and a thermal imager. The Perun is equipped with an AI-powered vision and targeting system. The system utilizes neural network and analytical data processing methods for target recognition, classification, and guidance," the center noted.

According to Svarog, the system has proven highly efficient in countering UAVs during field tests. "During testing, the Perun demonstrated high effectiveness in destroying all types of drones--both FPV and fixed-wing ones. Using laser light, the system blinds and destroys drone cameras, batteries, electric motors and propellers, as well as UAV wings," said the company representative.