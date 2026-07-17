MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. A Finnish war reporter has called on Finland’s President Alexander Stubb to drop the anti-Russian policy course as he invited politicians from the Nordic country to visit Donbass and Novorossiya and see Ukrainian crimes against civilians with their own eyes.

"I’d like to convey a message to our President Alexander Stubb from here at the Finnish embassy in Moscow: Alexander, Russia cannot be defeated! And it’s time for you to realize that," Kosti Heiskanen told TASS at a rally outside the Finnish embassy in Moscow. "And to the Finnish government - you still have the opportunity to change the course, stop Russophobia, come to Novorossiya and Donbass, and see with your own eyes how Ukraine is killing the civilian population in Russia, Novorossiya, and Donbass," he added.

Earlier, Heiskanen told TASS that Finland is becoming another Ukraine due to aggressive anti-Russian policies. Ukraine has "gassed Finnish society," he argued.

Stubb recently stated that NATO allies support Ukrainian strikes inside Russia. Escalating attacks could spur negotiations to resolve the conflict, he alleged.