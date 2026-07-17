NATO has no plans to attack anyone, secretary general says

BERLIN, July 17. /TASS/. NATO has no plans to attack anyone, the bloc’s Secretary General Mark Rutte said.

"We are a defensive alliance, which means that we will never attack anyone," he told Germany’s DPA news agency, commenting on Berlin's plans to purchase Tomahawk cruise missiles from the US. The NATO chief claimed that their deployment in Germany was "part of joint deterrence efforts."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said earlier, addressing the Bundestag, that the country’s authorities had made an agreement with the US to purchase Tomahawks. Washington is expected to grant formal export approval for the missiles and Typhon land-based missile systems in August.