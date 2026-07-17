High-tech medical care provided to military personnel at their place of duty and residence

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. High-tech medical care is now accessible to Russian military personnel not only at central military medical institutions but also at their place of service and residences, Deputy Defense Minister Anna Tsivileva said at a meeting of the Defense Ministry’s board.

"Advanced medical services are provided not only at the main military medical facilities in Moscow and St. Petersburg but also directly at the servicemen’s places of duty and residence," Tsivileva stated, as reported by the Defense Ministry.

She emphasized the progress made in streamlining prosthetic fitting procedures at regional prosthetic and orthopedic centers. Specifically, she highlighted that the average time from when a prosthetic is ready to when fitting begins has been reduced from 16 days to 11 days. Looking ahead, Tsivileva noted that by the end of the year, this period is expected to decrease further to just 8 days.

Tsivileva also mentioned the extensive network supporting rehabilitation efforts, comprising 25 centers dedicated to rehabilitation and education within hospitals, along with 56 prosthetic and orthopedic facilities across 26 regions. These are coordinated through the Unified Center for Comprehensive Rehabilitation at the S. M. Kirov Military Medical Academy.