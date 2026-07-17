IN BRIEF: Russian Armed Forces carry out further strikes on Ukrainian ports

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian forces carried out strikes on Ukrainian ports involved in delivering military cargoes to Kiev's armed forces in the early hours of July 17, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

TASS has gathered the key information on the outcome of the attacks.

Defense Ministry’s report

- The Russian Armed Forces continued to carry out strikes on Ukrainian ports involved in delivering military cargoes to the Ukrainian armed forces overnight on July 17.

Targets hit by strikes

- Air-launched precision-guided weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles struck port infrastructure facilities at the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk in the Odessa Region that were used to unload and store military cargoes and fuel intended for the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as drone production and assembly sites.

- Russian forces also hit a fireboat at the port of Chernomorsk

- The Defense Ministry specified later that two sites for the production and assembly of unmanned aerial vehicles, including a component assembly facility for Ukrjet's UJ-22 medium-range drone, were struck at the Odessa port, along with an ammunition depot.

- Port facilities used to unload and store fuel, as well as fuel tanks intended for the Ukrainian armed forces, were struck in Odessa.

- A boat and fuel tanks intended for the Ukrainian armed forces were hit at the port of Chernomorsk.

Previous strikes

- Russian forces carried out group strikes on defense industry sites in Kiev and port facilities in the Odessa Region overnight on July 16, according to an earlier report from the Russian Defense Ministry.

- An industrial facility belonging to the Rapid logistics company, which assembles and stores medium-and long-range fixed-wing drones, as well as their imported components, was hit in Kiev.

- A drone storage site belonging to the Kiev-1 radioelectronics industry enterprise, which assembles and stores AN-196 Lyuty long-range fixed-wing drones, Leleka-100 reconnaissance drones and various drone components, was also struck.

- In addition, Russian forces hit a bulk carrier bound for the port of Chernomorsk and involved in delivering cargoes for the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as a speedboat belonging to Ukraine's Special Operations Forces near Snake Island.

- Infrastructure was also hit at the ports of Odessa and Yuzhny in the Odessa Region, which was used to unload and store military cargoes and fuel.

- In addition, Russian forces struck five fuel tanks intended for the Ukrainian army at the Odessa port.