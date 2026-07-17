Evacuation time in special military operation zone reduced — deputy defense minister

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The evacuation time for those wounded in the special military operation zone has been reduced thanks to an increase in medical service staffing to 96%, Deputy Defense Minister Anna Tsivileva said at a meeting of the Defense Ministry’s board.

She clarified that after first aid is administered and the wounded’s condition is stabilized, they are promptly sent to further stages of evacuation, where they receive specialized and highly qualified medical care.

"Evacuation time has been reduced. This goal was achieved thanks to an increase in medical service staffing in the special military operations zone from 94.5% to 96%, the introduction and implementation of methods to reduce the time it takes to prepare the wounded for medical evacuation, and the development of a routing system for the evacuation of wounded requiring stationary treatment to military hospitals," Tsivileva stated.