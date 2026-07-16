Russian diplomat describes terror attacks on Russia as joint crime by Kiev and West

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Terror attacks committed on the Russian territory are a joint crime committed by Kiev and the West, the Russian foreign ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told the ‘Big Game’ TV show on Channel One.

The spokeswoman said that Western powers have become inseparable from the Kiev regime because of political and economic reasons and "understanding their total vulnerability in the current global geopolitical situation."

"This is exactly why they started to employ this aggressive rhetoric and to support terror attacks, which they commit by the hands of the Kiev regime," she said. "And this is not a slip of the tongue. Undoubtedly, this is not just [the] Kiev [regime] who commit them. These are, undoubtedly, the crimes that they commit together.".

Zakharova added that Western European countries are doing their best to prevent any contacts with Russia.

"What Western Europe, or, in simple terms, the European Union and its aggressive members <…> is doing now is quite the opposite of what can be described as ‘search for ways to negotiate and communicate,’" she said. "It appears that they are doing their best to prevent such contacts from happening."