President says Brazil will not succumb to US pressure

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 17. /TASS/. Brazil is not going to make concessions to the United States and will keep defending its own economic and political sovereignty, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said after Washington announced new tariffs on Brazilian goods.

"Brazil will fight for its sovereignty without hesitation," he wrote on the X social network.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Wednesday that his country was introducing 25% tariffs on the majority of goods delivered from Brazil. Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said Washington was making ultimatums to his country, demanding free access to the Southern American country’s domestic market.