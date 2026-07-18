Kiev targets children with drones while Moscow never attacks civilians — Russian senator

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia never attacks Ukrainian civilians, while Kiev continues to target children with missiles and drones, Alexey Kondratyev, a member of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament), told TASS.

"When we carry out strikes on Ukrainian territory, we seek to wipe out the military infrastructure facilities working for the frontline. We don’t target kindergartens, food depots, or civilians in general," he pointed out.

Earlier, a Ukrainian drone strike on a warehouse operated by the Wildberries e-commerce company in Russia’s Tambov Region killed seven people and injured 25 others.

"This requires an international investigation. The issue should be raised at the United Nations for assessment and further procedural action against those who ordered and carried out the attack," said Kondratyev, who represents the Tambov Region in the Federation Council.