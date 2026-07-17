Russian security services foil plotted terror attack in Sevastopol

SIMFEROPOL, July 17. /TASS/. Russians security officers have foiled a plotted terror attack near a memorial marking the 300th anniversary of the Russian Navy in Sevastopol, the Russian Federal Security Service’s (FSB) directorate of Crimea and Sevastopol said.

According to it, behind the plot is a 57-year-old native of Ukraine’s Vinnitsa Region, who holds nationalist and separatist views. Since the start of the special military operation, he has actively followed sites and other internet resources that collect information about Russian military facilities and servicemen, air raid alarms, Ukrainian drone and missile attacks.

"In the spring of 2025, he learned how to manufacture and use explosive devices and in the summer of the same year made a makeshift explosive device he planned to use to carry out an act of terrorism - an explosion near the memorial marking the 300th anniversary of the Russian Navy. The man had kept this device at his home until it was seized by security officers," it said.

A criminal case was opened against the man under part 1, article 222.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (illegal purchase, transfer, sale, possession, transportation or handling explosive devices or explosive substances), part 1, article 223.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (illegal manufacturing explosive substances or devices), part 1, article 30, point "b," part 3, article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (preparations for an act of terrorism), article 205.3 of the Russian Criminal Code (training for terrorist activities). The case has been submitted to court.