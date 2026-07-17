Voentekh innovation platform begins operating for Russian forces — deputy defense minister

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Voentekh accelerated innovation deployment platform has begun operating to support the Russian Armed Forces, Deputy Defense Minister Vasily Osmakov said at a Russian Defense Ministry board meeting.

"A project office has been established at the Era Technopolis (a Russian military technology innovation center - TASS). The Voentekh service is already operating within the State Industrial Information System (Russia's national digital platform for industry - TASS) to collect and support initiatives involving promising technologies and developments for the armed forces," Osmakov said.

According to him, the platform has received more than 300 submissions, about 100 of which have successfully passed the preliminary review, while 25 have been approved by military command authorities.